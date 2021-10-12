Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,300 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

NYSE:UBER opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

