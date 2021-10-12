CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CONMED saw strong performances across both its units and sales growth in its domestic and overseas markets in the second-quarter 2021. Robust product portfolio and a solid recurring revenue base is also encouraging. Gross margin expansion bodes well. A raised full-year outlook also raises our optimism. Solid market trends augur well. A strong liquidity position is an added plus. CONMED’s second quarter results were better than expected. Over the past year, CONMED has outperformed its industry. Yet, the company’s overall sports-related procedures still lying below the pre-COVID-19 levels is concerning. Continued pandemic-led impacts are also worrying. CONMED’s operation in a stiff competitive and regulatory requirement space is worrying. Issues like healthcare reform legislation, forex woes and data security threats also prevail.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CONMED stock opened at $135.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.75. CONMED has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,863,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,733,000 after acquiring an additional 61,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,266 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

