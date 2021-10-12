ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Cut by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

