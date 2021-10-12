Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,654 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after buying an additional 180,819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.13.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

