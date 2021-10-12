Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Raised by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $219.69. 1,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

