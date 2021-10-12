Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.16 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $10.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.98.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $219.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 95,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.5% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.5% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

