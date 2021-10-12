Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 777.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $138.76 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

