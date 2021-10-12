Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 324.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 121.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 168,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,476,000 after acquiring an additional 92,210 shares during the last quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 130,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $450.42. 34,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,882. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.64 and a 200-day moving average of $409.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

