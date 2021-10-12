Covington Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.44. 31,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

