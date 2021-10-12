Covington Capital Management Purchases 98,606 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 612,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 98,606 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. 330,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,253,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

