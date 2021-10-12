Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $2,952,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC opened at $621.90 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $671.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $592.25 and its 200-day moving average is $481.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total transaction of $5,575,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,551 shares of company stock worth $56,512,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.