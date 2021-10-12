Critical Contrast: Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) vs. 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 36Kr and Payoneer Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

36Kr presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.75%. Payoneer Global has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 57.06%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Payoneer Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and Payoneer Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million 1.03 -$42.95 million N/A N/A Payoneer Global N/A N/A -$9.15 million N/A N/A

Payoneer Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 36Kr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -50.40% -47.50% -32.35% Payoneer Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Payoneer Global beats 36Kr on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

