CROAT (CROAT) Tops One Day Volume of $103.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $200,625.95 and $103.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,595,307 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.