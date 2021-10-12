Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 340.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,930 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cronos Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after buying an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 854,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 230,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 614,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRON. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.