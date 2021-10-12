Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Short Interest Down 99.7% in September

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the September 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,493,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZNI traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 496,971,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,869,313. Cruzani has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.

About Cruzani

Cruzani, Inc is a franchise development company, which builds and represents franchise concepts and other related businesses throughout the U.S. as well as international markets. The company was founded on February 5, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

