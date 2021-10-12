Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Short Interest Down 99.7% in September

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the September 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,493,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CZNI traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 496,971,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,869,313. Cruzani has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.
About Cruzani
