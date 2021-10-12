Crypto Sports Reaches Market Cap of $410,177.14 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $410,177.14 and approximately $789.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

