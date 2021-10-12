Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Plans $1.45 Quarterly Dividend

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Cummins has raised its dividend by 25.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cummins to earn $19.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.14. The stock had a trading volume of 865,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,868. Cummins has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.