CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.69 million.CURO Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

CURO Group stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. CURO Group has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $784.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

CURO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 97,567 shares of company stock worth $1,619,961 over the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.