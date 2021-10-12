Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Short Interest Up 2,447.1% in September

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 2,447.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,528,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cyber Apps World stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 54,866,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Cyber Apps World has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

