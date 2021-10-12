CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $245,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.86.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $163.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.16. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.