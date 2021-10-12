Cyrus Taraporevala Sells 4,487 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cyrus Taraporevala also recently made the following trade(s):

Get State Street alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76.

NYSE STT traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.63. 2,147,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,693. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $122,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.