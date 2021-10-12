CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.14% of CyrusOne worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CyrusOne by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 410.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,113,000 after acquiring an additional 867,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $37,338,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,976,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,136 shares during the period.

Shares of CONE opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

