Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $45.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.31.

CYTK opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $149,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $1,281,831. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $16,282,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,616,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

