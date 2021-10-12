Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

