Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

