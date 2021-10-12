Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.74 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of NIO by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NIO by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.