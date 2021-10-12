Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $194.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.94 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.60 and a 200-day moving average of $197.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.