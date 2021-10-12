Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 57.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,859,000 after acquiring an additional 351,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $44,250,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $182.76 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $116.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.38.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

