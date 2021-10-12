Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.
Shares of DAN opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.29.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
