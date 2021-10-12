Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of DAN opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.29.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

