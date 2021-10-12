Databroker (DTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,598.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Databroker has a market cap of $5.69 million and $3,598.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00222138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00093742 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.