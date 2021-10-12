Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Datamine has a total market cap of $373,674.44 and $14,314.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.00500082 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.06 or 0.01021331 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,986 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

