DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in September

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRK remained flat at $$13.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 1.29. DATATRAK International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

