Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 639,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $225,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 605,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,393,000 after buying an additional 36,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,141,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 238,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,153,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 25.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $332.59 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $221.73 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

