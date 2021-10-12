Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ DH opened at $41.14 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

