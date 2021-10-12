Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,054 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Waste Management accounts for 2.5% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after buying an additional 150,445 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after buying an additional 174,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,816. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.47. 18,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

