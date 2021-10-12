Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $5.56 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $114.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,373. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

