Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. 242,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,491,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.