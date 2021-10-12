Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 249.0% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

