Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.52. 334,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,667,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 4,998,893 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 51.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after buying an additional 5,147,741 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $16,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 7,966,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 21.7% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 1,491,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

