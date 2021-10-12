Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.52. 334,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,667,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
A number of brokerages have commented on DNN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.26.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 2.18.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
