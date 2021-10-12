Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

