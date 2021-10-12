Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 28.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 152,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $36,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 336.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 267,120 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 75.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 70,750 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

