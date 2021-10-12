Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,124,342 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 23.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 112.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 57,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

