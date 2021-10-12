Deutsche Bank AG Sells 247,249 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247,249 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 20.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 255.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 25.8% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 61.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 161,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

NYSE:HFC opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

