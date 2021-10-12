Deutsche Bank AG Sells 25,993 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,993 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,128,000 after buying an additional 1,751,847 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,599,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,511,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after acquiring an additional 736,061 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,571,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

