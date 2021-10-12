Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €22.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.84 ($28.05).

ARL stock opened at €27.64 ($32.52) on Friday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1-year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.43 and its 200 day moving average is €21.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

