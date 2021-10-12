Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $275.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.45% from the company’s previous close.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.45.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $191.71 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $119.26 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after buying an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

