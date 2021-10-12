Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.94 ($75.22).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW opened at €52.19 ($61.40) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.02.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.