Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Trimmed by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,826,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 9.1% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,472,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $141.62. 19,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,351. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

