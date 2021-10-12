Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, reaching $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 197,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,412. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after buying an additional 106,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.1% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

