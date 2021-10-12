Digix Gold Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,790.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $2,790.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $51.60 or 0.00090595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00218987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00092859 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,637 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

